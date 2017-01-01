- Calories per serving 230
- Fat per serving 1g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 79g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 107mg
- Calcium per serving 150mg
Bubble Milk Tea
This Bubble Milk Tea recipe combines tapioca pearls, sugar syprup, brewed tea, and milk to create a sweet drink.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Combine the tea, ice, syrup, and milk in a blender or cocktail shaker; blend or shake until frothy. Place pearls in a tall glass. Pour tea mixture over pearls, and serve with a fat straw.