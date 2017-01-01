Bubble Milk Tea

Yield
Makes 1 serving (serving size: about 12 ounces)
Health.com
March 2016

This Bubble Milk Tea recipe combines tapioca pearls, sugar syprup, brewed tea, and milk to create a sweet drink.

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup brewed tea (such as black, green, chai, or jasmine)
  • 1 cup ice cubes
  • 2 tablespoons
  • 1/2 cup milk (or soy, almond, or rice milk)
  • 1/4 cup

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 230
  • Fat per serving 1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 79g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 107mg
  • Calcium per serving 150mg

How to Make It

Combine the tea, ice, syrup, and milk in a blender or cocktail shaker; blend or shake until frothy. Place pearls in a tall glass. Pour tea mixture over pearls, and serve with a fat straw.

