Tapioca Pearls for Bubble Tea

Yield
Makes about 2 cups (serving size: 1/4 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

This recipe goes with Fruit Bubble Drink, Bubble Milk Tea

Ingredients

  • 6 cups cold water
  • 1 cup tapioca pearls
  • 1/2 cup

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 80
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 0.0g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 19g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 40mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Boil water in medium saucepan. Add the tapioca; return to a boil. Reduce heat, cover, and boil gently 30 minutes. Remove from heat. Let tapioca sit 25 minutes in water, covered. Drain and rinse in a colander under cool running water. Pour Sugar Syrup over tapioca; use within 4 to 5 hours.

Step 2

Variation for make-ahead tapioca:

Step 3

Bring water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Add tapioca; return to a boil. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer gently 20 minutes. Remove from heat; let sit 15 minutes, covered. Drain and rinse in a colander beneath cool running water. Add Sugar Syrup; place in sealed container. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Step 4

For tea, bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil (use a 4-to-1 ratio of water to tapioca), and add tapioca (1/4 cup per serving). Boil 1 to 3 minutes, or until soft. Rinse and cover with Sugar Syrup to taste. Add tea mixture of choice (see our recipe for Bubble Milk Tea at right).

Step 5

Note: Precooked tapioca should be used within 3 days, or it will get mushy.

