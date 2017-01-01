Asian Pork Stir-Fry

How to Make It

Step 1 Trim green bean ends; remove strings. Place beans into a large saucepan of boiling water; cook 3 minutes. Drain and plunge beans into ice water; drain. Set aside.

Step 2 Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onions, ginger, and garlic; cook 3 minutes or until onions are crisp-tender, stirring frequently. Remove onion mixture from skillet; set aside.

Step 3 Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in pan over medium-high heat. Add peppers; cook 3 minutes or until crisp-tender, stirring frequently.

Step 4 Combine sherry and cornstarch in a small bowl.