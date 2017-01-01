Black Bean Enchiladas with Tomatillo Sauce

Yield
serves 6 (serving size: 2 enchiladas and 2 1/2 tablespoons tomatillo sauce)
Health.com
March 2016

Ingredients

  • Enchiladas:
  • 1 1/2 cups picante sauce or salsa
  • 1 (8-ounce) can salt-free tomato sauce
  • Cooking spray
  • 12 (6-inch) corn tortillas
  • 4 cups bean mixture reserved from Black Bean Chili
  • 1 1/2 cups (6 ounces) low-fat Monterey Jack cheese with jalapeño peppers, shredded
  • Tomatillo sauce:
  • 3/4 cup peeled and chopped tomatillos
  • 2 tablespoons seeded, chopped jalapeño pepper
  • 1/4 cup chopped onion
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 1/2 ripe peeled avocado, seeded and mashed
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lime juice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 346
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 20%
  • Fat per serving 8.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.9g
  • Protein per serving 12.6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 58.3g
  • Fiber per serving 13.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 10mg
  • Iron per serving 3.5mg
  • Sodium per serving 936mg
  • Calcium per serving 409mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

For enchiladas, combine picante sauce and tomato sauce in a small bowl. Spread 1 cup picante mixture in the bottom of a 13- x 9-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Set aside remaining mixture.

Step 3

Warm tortillas according to package directions. Spoon about 1/3 cup bean mixture down center of each tortilla; roll up. Place each tortilla, seam side down, in baking dish. Top enchiladas with remaining picante mixture; sprinkle with cheese. Cover dish with foil. Bake at 350° for 25 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Remove foil; bake 5 minutes or until cheese melts.

Step 4

To make sauce, combine tomatillos and next 5 ingredients (through garlic) in a blender or food processor; process until coarsely ground. Combine tomatillo mixture, avocado, and lime juice. Serve with enchiladas.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up