Black Bean Enchiladas with Tomatillo Sauce

For enchiladas, combine picante sauce and tomato sauce in a small bowl. Spread 1 cup picante mixture in the bottom of a 13- x 9-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Set aside remaining mixture.

Step 3

Warm tortillas according to package directions. Spoon about 1/3 cup bean mixture down center of each tortilla; roll up. Place each tortilla, seam side down, in baking dish. Top enchiladas with remaining picante mixture; sprinkle with cheese. Cover dish with foil. Bake at 350° for 25 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Remove foil; bake 5 minutes or until cheese melts.