- Calories per serving 346
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 20%
- Fat per serving 8.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.9g
- Protein per serving 12.6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 58.3g
- Fiber per serving 13.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 10mg
- Iron per serving 3.5mg
- Sodium per serving 936mg
- Calcium per serving 409mg
Black Bean Enchiladas with Tomatillo Sauce
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
For enchiladas, combine picante sauce and tomato sauce in a small bowl. Spread 1 cup picante mixture in the bottom of a 13- x 9-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Set aside remaining mixture.
Warm tortillas according to package directions. Spoon about 1/3 cup bean mixture down center of each tortilla; roll up. Place each tortilla, seam side down, in baking dish. Top enchiladas with remaining picante mixture; sprinkle with cheese. Cover dish with foil. Bake at 350° for 25 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Remove foil; bake 5 minutes or until cheese melts.
To make sauce, combine tomatillos and next 5 ingredients (through garlic) in a blender or food processor; process until coarsely ground. Combine tomatillo mixture, avocado, and lime juice. Serve with enchiladas.