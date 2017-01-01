Italian Sausage Sandwiches

Yield
Serves 4 (serving size: 1 sandwich)
Mary Corpening Barber and Sara Corpening Whiteford
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 2 cups
  • 4 (3.5-ounce) links sweet Italian turkey sausage reserved from Lasagna, cut in half lengthwise
  • 1 (8-ounce) loaf French bread, cut in quarters diagonally
  • 4 ounces reduced-fat Jarlsberg or Swiss cheese, thinly sliced
  • 2 tablespoons country-style Dijon mustard

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 455
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
  • Fat per serving 15.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 33.6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 47.3g
  • Fiber per serving 4.9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 72mg
  • Iron per serving 4.9mg
  • Sodium per serving 725mg
  • Calcium per serving 332mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 450°.

Step 2

Reheat onion and pepper mixture in a microwave-safe bowl on high for about 2 minutes or until heated through, stirring once after about 1 minute.

Step 3

In a separate dish, reheat sausages for 3 to 4 minutes or until heated through.

Step 4

Slice each baguette quarter in half horizontally, cutting almost through to the other side. Arrange bread on a baking sheet, cut sides up. Top half of each portion with 1 ounce cheese. Bake at 450° for 3 minutes or until cheese melts and bread is lightly toasted. Remove from oven.

Step 5

Spread mustard evenly over bread. Top with 2 sausage halves and 1/2 cup onion-pepper mixture.

