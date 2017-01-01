- Calories per serving 350
- Fat per serving 19g
- Saturated fat per serving 6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 39g
- Carbohydrate per serving 5g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 121mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 443mg
- Calcium per serving 132mg
Saffron Chicken
Rita Maas
Using fat-free yogurt saves you 8 grams of fat but still gives you that calcium boost. Serve this dish with a side of whole-grain rice for extra fiber.
How to Make It
Preheat broiler. Combine 1 1/2 cups yogurt, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/8 teaspoon pepper, a pinch of saffron, and garlic in a large bowl. Add chicken, tossing to coat. Let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes. Place chicken on a broiler pan coated with cooking spray. Broil for 10 minutes per side, or until the chicken is cooked through and the surface is browned.