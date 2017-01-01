Saffron Chicken

Rita Maas
Yield
Serves 4
Health.com
March 2016

Using fat-free yogurt saves you 8 grams of fat but still gives you that calcium boost. Serve this dish with a side of whole-grain rice for extra fiber.

Ingredients

  • Greek or plain whole-milk yogurt
  • Saffron threads, crushed
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 4 (6-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breast halves

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 350
  • Fat per serving 19g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 39g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 5g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 121mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 443mg
  • Calcium per serving 132mg

How to Make It

Preheat broiler. Combine 1 1/2 cups yogurt, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/8 teaspoon pepper, a pinch of saffron, and garlic in a large bowl. Add chicken, tossing to coat. Let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes. Place chicken on a broiler pan coated with cooking spray. Broil for 10 minutes per side, or until the chicken is cooked through and the surface is browned.

