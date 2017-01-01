- Calories per serving 166
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 24g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 8mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 32mg
- Calcium per serving 101mg
Yogurt-Berry Cups
Rita Maas
Slim down with fat-free or low-fat yogurt. This tasty snack (or dessert!) is rich in calcium and antioxidants.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Whisk 4 teaspoons honey into 1 cup yogurt. Spoon 1 tablespoon yogurt mixture into each of 4 parfait glasses or small bowls. Layer each portion with 1/2 cup strawberries, 1 tablespoon yogurt mixture, 1/4 cup blueberries, 1 tablespoon yogurt mixture, and the remaining 1/4 cup strawberries. Finish with remaining 1 tablespoon yogurt mixture and 1 tablespoon chopped nuts.