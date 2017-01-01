Yogurt-Berry Cups

Whisk 4 teaspoons honey into 1 cup yogurt. Spoon 1 tablespoon yogurt mixture into each of 4 parfait glasses or small bowls. Layer each portion with 1/2 cup strawberries, 1 tablespoon yogurt mixture, 1/4 cup blueberries, 1 tablespoon yogurt mixture, and the remaining 1/4 cup strawberries. Finish with remaining 1 tablespoon yogurt mixture and 1 tablespoon chopped nuts.