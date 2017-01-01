Cucumber-and-Radish Stir-Fry with Rice Noodles

Rita Maas
Yield
serves 4
Health.com
March 2016

Radishes are packed with nutrients, but you have to eat both the root and greens to reap all the benefits. Radish greens are rich in vitamin C and calcium. Red globes are also rich in potassium.

Ingredients

  • 7 ounces dried rice noodles
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 1 cup thinly sliced radishes
  • 1 large English cucumber, halved lengthwise, seeded, and thinly sliced
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1/4 cup hoisin sauce
  • 2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper
  • 7 cups trimmed watercress (about 3 bunches)
  • 1 cup (6 ounces) extra-firm tofu, drained and cut into 1/2-inch cubes
  • 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
  • 1 teaspoon sesame seeds, toasted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 311
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 54g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 1025mg
  • Calcium per serving 119mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Prepare noodles according to package directions. Drain well.

Step 2

While noodles soak, heat canola oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add radish and cucumber; saute 1 minute, or until tender. Stir in 1/2 teaspoon salt, the next 3 ingredients, and the noodles. Sauté 1 minute.

Step 3

Combine noodle mixture and watercress. Wipe skillet clean with paper towels. Sprinkle tofu with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Heat the sesame oil in the skillet over medium-high heat. Add tofu, and sauté 2 minutes. Serve the tofu over the noodle mixture. Sprinkle with sesame seeds.

