- Calories per serving 541
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 44g
- Carbohydrate per serving 56g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 63mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 700mg
- Calcium per serving 99mg
Red Snapper in Acqua Pazza
Keep a close eye on the fish as it cooks, making sure not to turn it in the pan. This way, the fillets won't break up while you're transferring them from the skillet to the serving platter.
Up your fiber intake with whole-wheat spaghetti. This meal is filled with omega-3 fatty acids, which are great for heart health.
How to Make It
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the garlic, and sauté for 1 minute, or until browned. Reduce the heat to medium. Add the onion, and sauté for 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes, 1 teaspoon salt, crushed red pepper, and black pepper. Cook 8 minutes (partially mash the tomatoes with a fork after 5 minutes). Pour in the wine and 1 cup water, and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to a low simmer. Place the fillets, skin sides up, on top of the tomato mixture. Cover and cook 15 minutes, or just until the fish is opaque and cooked through (do not turn or break up the fillets).
While the fish is cooking, bring a pot of water to a boil. Add 1 teaspoon salt and spaghetti. Return water to a boil, and cook the pasta 5 minutes, or until al dente. Drain.
Remove the fish from the skillet with a slotted spatula, and transfer to a warm platter. Cover and keep warm. Bring the tomato mixture to a boil. Add spaghetti, and cook 5 minutes. Divide the mixture evenly among 4 pasta bowls, and top each portion with a fillet. Sprinkle each serving with parsley, and garnish with a lemon wedge.