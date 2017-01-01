Tomato-Fennel Soup

Yield
4 servings
March 2016

Choose a light cream if you need a dairy fix, or skip it all together for a healthier option.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • Butter
  • 2 fennel bulbs, finely chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon fennel seed, crushed
  • 2 scallions, thinly sliced
  • Light brown sugar
  • 1 (26.5-ounce) package vacuum-packed chopped tomatoes
  • Heavy cream (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 165
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 18g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 28mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 587mg
  • Calcium per serving 75mg

How to Make It

Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add fennel, seeds, and scallions; saute 6 minutes. Add 1 1/2 cups water, 2 teaspoons brown sugar, and tomatoes; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer, and cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Season with salt and pepper. Stir in 1/4 cup cream, if desired.

