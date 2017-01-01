- Calories per serving 165
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 18g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 28mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 587mg
- Calcium per serving 75mg
Tomato-Fennel Soup
Rita Maas
Choose a light cream if you need a dairy fix, or skip it all together for a healthier option.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add fennel, seeds, and scallions; saute 6 minutes. Add 1 1/2 cups water, 2 teaspoons brown sugar, and tomatoes; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer, and cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Season with salt and pepper. Stir in 1/4 cup cream, if desired.