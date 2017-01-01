Simple Spaghetti with Marinara

Yield
Serves 6
Health.com
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 pound spaghetti
  • Olive oil
  • Chopped flat-leaf parsley
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 1 (26.5-ounce) package vacuum-packed chopped tomatoes
  • Grated Parmesan cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 363
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 12g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 63g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 3mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 218mg
  • Calcium per serving 87mg

How to Make It

Cook pasta according to package directions, until al dente. While the pasta cooks, heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Chop together 1 cup parsley and garlic clove. Add to pan, and cook 2 minutes; season with salt and pepper. Add the tomatoes; reduce heat to low, and simmer 10 minutes, or until slightly thickened. Toss pasta and sauce together; top with Parmesan.

