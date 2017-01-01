- Calories per serving 363
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 12g
- Carbohydrate per serving 63g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 3mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 218mg
- Calcium per serving 87mg
Simple Spaghetti with Marinara
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Cook pasta according to package directions, until al dente. While the pasta cooks, heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Chop together 1 cup parsley and garlic clove. Add to pan, and cook 2 minutes; season with salt and pepper. Add the tomatoes; reduce heat to low, and simmer 10 minutes, or until slightly thickened. Toss pasta and sauce together; top with Parmesan.