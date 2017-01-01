Roast Salmon with Tomato Sauce

Rita Maas
Yield
4 servings
Health.com
March 2016

For an extra serving of healthy, complex carbohydrates, add a half cup of whole-grain rice or couscous to this protein-packed meal.

Ingredients

  • Fresh tarragon
  • Capers
  • Finely grated lime rind
  • 1 (26.5-ounce) package vacuum-packed chopped tomatoes
  • 4 salmon fillets (about 6 ounces each)
  • Lime wedges

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 312
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 38g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 9g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 87mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 575mg
  • Calcium per serving 55mg

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 375°. Combine 1 tablespoon tarragon, 2 tablespoons drained capers, 1/4 teaspoon rind, and tomatoes in an 8-inch-square baking dish; season with salt and pepper. Place salmon, skin side down, on mixture; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cover with foil. Bake at 375° for 15 minutes; uncover and bake 20 additional minutes, or until the fish flakes easily. Divide sauce among 4 plates; place a salmon fillet on each. Garnish with lime wedges.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up