Roast Salmon with Tomato Sauce

Preheat oven to 375°. Combine 1 tablespoon tarragon, 2 tablespoons drained capers, 1/4 teaspoon rind, and tomatoes in an 8-inch-square baking dish; season with salt and pepper. Place salmon, skin side down, on mixture; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cover with foil. Bake at 375° for 15 minutes; uncover and bake 20 additional minutes, or until the fish flakes easily. Divide sauce among 4 plates; place a salmon fillet on each. Garnish with lime wedges.