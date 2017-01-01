- Calories per serving 312
- Fat per serving 13g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 38g
- Carbohydrate per serving 9g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 87mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 575mg
- Calcium per serving 55mg
Roast Salmon with Tomato Sauce
Rita Maas
For an extra serving of healthy, complex carbohydrates, add a half cup of whole-grain rice or couscous to this protein-packed meal.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 375°. Combine 1 tablespoon tarragon, 2 tablespoons drained capers, 1/4 teaspoon rind, and tomatoes in an 8-inch-square baking dish; season with salt and pepper. Place salmon, skin side down, on mixture; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cover with foil. Bake at 375° for 15 minutes; uncover and bake 20 additional minutes, or until the fish flakes easily. Divide sauce among 4 plates; place a salmon fillet on each. Garnish with lime wedges.