- Calories per serving 89
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 21g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 306mg
- Calcium per serving 18mg
Sweet Potato-and-Ginger Soup
This fat-free, cholesterol-free, low-calorie soup provides major health benefits from the sweet potato, a superfood. Sweet potatoes are a great source of beta-carotene, vitamin A, and healthy carbohydrates.
How to Make It
Bring water to a boil in a large saucepan. Add remaining ingredients. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 30 minutes. Place half of sweet potato mixture in a blender; process until smooth. Return pureed mixture to saucepan; cook over medium heat until thoroughly heated.