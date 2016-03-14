Sweet Potato-and-Ginger Soup

Yield
serves 6
Health.com
March 2016

This fat-free, cholesterol-free, low-calorie soup provides major health benefits from the sweet potato, a superfood. Sweet potatoes are a great source of beta-carotene, vitamin A, and healthy carbohydrates.

Ingredients

  • 3 cups water
  • 3 cups peeled, diced sweet potato
  • 1/4 cup julienne-cut peeled fresh ginger
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 89
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 21g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 306mg
  • Calcium per serving 18mg

How to Make It

Bring water to a boil in a large saucepan. Add remaining ingredients. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 30 minutes. Place half of sweet potato mixture in a blender; process until smooth. Return pureed mixture to saucepan; cook over medium heat until thoroughly heated.

