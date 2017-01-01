Homemade Ginger Ale

Yield
serves 12
Health.com
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 cup peeled, sliced fresh ginger
  • 1 cup water
  • 12 cups club soda, chilled
  • 12 lemon slices or candied ginger pieces

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 72
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 0.0g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 19g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 52mg
  • Calcium per serving 16mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine the sugar, ginger, and water in a small saucepan over medium-high heat, and bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve sugar. Reduce heat, and simmer 10 minutes; strain through a fine sieve into a pitcher, and cool. Add the club soda; garnish with lemon or candied ginger.

Step 2

Note: Syrup can be made and refrigerated, then combined with soda 1 serving at a time, using 2 tablespoons syrup per 1 cup soda.

