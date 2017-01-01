Chicken and Dumplings

Yield
serves 6
March 2016

This healthy version of old-fashioned chicken dish contains skinless chicken thighs that are cooked in a mixture of carrot, leek, parsnip, celery and peas and topped with a low-fat dumpling mixture.

Make this comfort food guilt free by using fat-free milk instead of whole. For kosher eaters, use soy milk in place of dairy.

Ingredients

  • Chicken:
  • 3 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 skinless chicken thighs (about 12 ounces)
  • 4 cups thinly sliced leek, rinsed and drained
  • 4 cups low-sodium, fat-free chicken broth
  • 1 1/2 cups baby carrots, cut diagonally into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1/2 cup chopped parsnip
  • 1/2 cup chopped celery
  • 1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1/2 cup frozen petite peas, thawed
  • Dumplings:
  • 1 1/3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 3/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon whole milk
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 362
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 18g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 47g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 45mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 825mg
  • Calcium per serving 213mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat the oil in a large, heavy-bottomed Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Combine the flour, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl. Dredge the chicken in flour mixture, and turn to coat; shake off excess flour. Add the chicken to the pot; cook 3 minutes on each side, or until well-browned. Transfer chicken to a plate.

Step 2

Add leeks to pot; cook over medium heat 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Return chicken to pot, and stir in broth, carrots, parsnips, celery, thyme, and bay leaf. Bring to a boil. Partially cover; reduce heat. Simmer 15 minutes, or until chicken is cooked. Remove chicken from pan. Pull the meat from bones; discard bones. Return the chicken to the pot, and stir in peas.

Step 3

To prepare the dumplings, sift together the flour, baking powder, and salt 3 times (this makes the dumplings very light). Combine the flour mixture, milk, and chives, and stir until moist.

Step 4

Drop dough by 3 tablespoonfuls into a barely simmering chicken mixture. Cover and cook over medium-low heat 12 minutes, or until the dumplings are done (do not bring to a boil, or the dumplings will break up).

