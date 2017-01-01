Canadian Bacon-and-Cheese Quesadillas with Arugula Salad

Preheat oven to 400°. Coat 2 large baking sheets with cooking spray. Place 2 tortillas on each baking sheet. Divide 4 slices of Canadian bacon and cheese among tortillas. Sprinkle each tortilla with 3 tablespoons bell pepper. Top with remaining tortillas. Bake at 400° for 6 minutes, or until cheese melts. Toss 4 cups arugula with 1 tablespoon vinaigrette. Cut quesadillas into 4 wedges, and sprinkle with remaining bell pepper. Serve quesadillas with arugula salad.