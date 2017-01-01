Canadian Bacon-and-Cheese Quesadillas with Arugula Salad

Yield
Serves 4
March 2016

Choose turkey bacon and low-fat cheese to cut back on saturated fat. High intakes of saturated fat put you at risk for cardiovascular disease.

Ingredients

  • 8 (8-inch) flour tortillas
  • Canadian bacon, sliced
  • Shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 1 yellow bell pepper, diced
  • Arugula, trimmed
  • Vinaigrette

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 533
  • Fat per serving 20g
  • Saturated fat per serving 9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 28g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 60g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 40mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 995mg
  • Calcium per serving 575mg

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 400°. Coat 2 large baking sheets with cooking spray. Place 2 tortillas on each baking sheet. Divide 4 slices of Canadian bacon and cheese among tortillas. Sprinkle each tortilla with 3 tablespoons bell pepper. Top with remaining tortillas. Bake at 400° for 6 minutes, or until cheese melts. Toss 4 cups arugula with 1 tablespoon vinaigrette. Cut quesadillas into 4 wedges, and sprinkle with remaining bell pepper. Serve quesadillas with arugula salad.

