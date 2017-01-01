- Calories per serving 167
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 13g
- Carbohydrate per serving 14g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 70mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 318mg
- Calcium per serving 57mg
Hot-and-Sour Soup
Any cut of lean pork can be used to make this soup. Think of the meat as a condiment--use just enough for flavor and texture. Chicken can also be substituted, if desired. You can adjust the heat and sourness to taste by increasing or decreasing the vinegar and pepper.
Tofu is a great source of soy protein and omega-3 fatty acids. It's also an excellent way to get iron, which is why it's prominent in vegetarian diets.
How to Make It
In a small bowl, soak mushrooms in 1/2 cup hot water for 15 minutes. Drain and squeeze dry; reserve soaking liquid. Cut off and discard stems; slice caps thinly. In a small bowl, soak the tree ears (if using) in 1/2 cup hot water for 30 minutes. Drain and squeeze dry. Remove any hard spots, and roughly chop the tree ears. Discard the soaking liquid.
In a large saucepan, combine broth, 1 cup water, vinegar, and reserved mushroom liquid; bring to a boil over high heat. Add pork, mushrooms, tree ears, tofu, and bamboo shoots.
In a small bowl, whisk together the cornstarch and 3 tablespoons cold water. When soup returns to a boil, stir in cornstarch mixture, stirring constantly until soup is just thickened (about 30 seconds). Stir in egg, and remove from heat. Stir in the oil, white pepper, sugar, and scallions.