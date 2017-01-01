Spicy Stir-Fried Chicken and Peanuts

Yield
serves 4
Health.com
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breast, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon dry sherry
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1/2 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 3 (1/4-inch) slices peeled fresh ginger
  • 4 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed
  • 1 large red bell pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 2 tablespoons hoisin sauce
  • 1/4 cup low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/4 cup dry-roasted peanuts

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 261
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 29g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 12g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 66mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 459mg
  • Calcium per serving 30mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine the chicken pieces, soy sauce, sherry, cornstarch, sesame oil, and ground pepper in a medium bowl.

Step 2

Heat the canola oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the sliced ginger and crushed garlic, and stir-fry for 1 minute. Add the chicken mixture in an even layer, but do not stir for 1 minute. Stir-fry the chicken mixture for 4 minutes, or until the chicken is browned. Stir in the bell pepper pieces and crushed red pepper, and cook for 1 minute. Add the hoisin sauce and low-sodium chicken broth, and stir-fry for an additional 2 minutes, or until the chicken pieces are cooked through and the bell pepper pieces are crisp-tender. Stir in the peanuts.

