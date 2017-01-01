Chinese Broccoli with Oyster Sauce

Yield
serves 4
Health.com
March 2016

Chinese broccoli is a leafy green with florets, similar to broccoli raab. You can find it in Asian markets and some supermarkets.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds Chinese or regular broccoli
  • 1 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 1 tablespoon peeled, minced fresh ginger
  • 2 tablespoons oyster sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon granulated sugar
  • 2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 107
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 10g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 705mg
  • Calcium per serving 70mg

How to Make It

Step 1

If using Chinese broccoli, trim 1/2 inch from bottoms of stalks; discard. (Stalks more than 1/2 inch in diameter should be halved lengthwise.) Slice stalks into 2 1/2 x 1/4-inch sticks. (With regular broccoli, just use the florets.)

Step 2

Combine 6 cups water and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a large pot over high heat; bring to a boil. Add the broccoli stalks (or florets); blanch 2 minutes. Remove and drain in a colander. Add the leaves to the pot; blanch 1 minute. Drain broccoli in a colander.

Step 3

Heat the canola oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the ginger; stir-fry 15 seconds. Add broccoli, remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, oyster sauce, and sugar; stir-fry 1 1/2 minutes, or until broccoli is crisp-tender. Remove from heat; drizzle with sesame oil.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up