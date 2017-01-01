Chinese Broccoli with Oyster Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 If using Chinese broccoli, trim 1/2 inch from bottoms of stalks; discard. (Stalks more than 1/2 inch in diameter should be halved lengthwise.) Slice stalks into 2 1/2 x 1/4-inch sticks. (With regular broccoli, just use the florets.)

Step 2 Combine 6 cups water and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a large pot over high heat; bring to a boil. Add the broccoli stalks (or florets); blanch 2 minutes. Remove and drain in a colander. Add the leaves to the pot; blanch 1 minute. Drain broccoli in a colander.