Szechuan Spicy Eggplant

Rita Maas
Yield
serves 4
Health.com
March 2016

Eggplant is yin. Cooking it with yang ingredients like chili-garlic paste, pork, and fresh ginger balances the dish.

Choosing lean meats reduces fat. For even less saturated fat, try lean chicken instead.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 1 pound Japanese (or small) eggplant, halved and cut diagonally into 1/2-inch-thick slices
  • 1/4 cup low-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon mirin (sweet rice wine)
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons chili-garlic paste
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons vegetable oil
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh ginger
  • 1/4 cup lean ground pork
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 155
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 18g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 19mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 461mg
  • Calcium per serving 21mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Arrange eggplant in a vegetable steamer. Steam, covered, 5 minutes, or until eggplant is tender; set aside.

Step 2

Whisk broth and next 5 ingredients (through paste) in a bowl.

Step 3

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet or wok over medium-high heat. Add garlic and ginger; stir-fry 30 seconds. Add pork; stir-fry 2 minutes, or until pork loses its pink color. Add eggplant and salt; stir in the broth mixture. Cover; reduce heat, and simmer 5 minutes.

