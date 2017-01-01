- Calories per serving 259
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 18g
- Carbohydrate per serving 29g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 107mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 503mg
- Calcium per serving 42mg
Shrimp-and-Corn Chowder
Becky Luigart-Stayner
Looking for an easy shrimp and corn chowder recipe? Look no further. This easy and delicious soup recipe is ready in minutes.
Using only seven ingredients and with a cooking time of approximately 30 minutes, this soup is simplicity at its best. As the main ingredient, shrimp keeps the soup low-fat and low-calorie, but high in protein and rich in vitamin D. Enjoy with cornbread!
How to Make It
In a medium saucepan, boil broth and potatoes 5 minutes. Add corn and white portion of scallion; simmer 8 minutes. Remove 2 cups; puree in a blender. Return to pot; stir in shrimp. Cook until bright pink; stir in cream, lemon juice, and scallion greens. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.