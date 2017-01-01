Curried Vegetable Lo Mein

Rita Maas
Yield
serves 4
Health.com
March 2016

Noodles are considered neutral, while carrots, red bell pepper, scallions, ginger, garlic, and all spices are yang ingredients.

Enjoy Asian cuisine without all the sodium. This recipe uses reduced-sodium ingredients, making it a healthier choice for those with hypertension.

Ingredients

  • 4 cups hot cooked lo mein noodles or linguine (about 8 ounces uncooked)
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 1 tablespoon peeled, julienne-cut fresh ginger
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 tablespoon curry powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon brown sugar
  • 3/4 cup low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 cup matchstick-cut carrot
  • 1 1/2 cups red bell pepper, cut into 1/4-inch strips
  • 1 cup sliced button or shiitake mushrooms
  • 2 cups fresh bean sprouts
  • 1/2 cup sliced scallions
  • 2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 293
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 11g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 45g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 482mg
  • Calcium per serving 43mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine the noodles and sesame oil in a large bowl.

Step 2

Heat the canola oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the ginger and garlic; sauté for 30 seconds. Add the curry powder and sugar; sauté for 15 seconds. Stir in the broth; bring to a boil. Add the carrot, bell pepper, and mushrooms; cook for 30 seconds. Cover and cook for 1 minute. Add the sprouts and scallions; cook, uncovered, for 1 minute. Add the noodle mixture and soy sauce; cook for 2 minutes, or until thoroughly heated.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up