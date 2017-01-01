Curried Vegetable Lo Mein

Step 2

Heat the canola oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the ginger and garlic; sauté for 30 seconds. Add the curry powder and sugar; sauté for 15 seconds. Stir in the broth; bring to a boil. Add the carrot, bell pepper, and mushrooms; cook for 30 seconds. Cover and cook for 1 minute. Add the sprouts and scallions; cook, uncovered, for 1 minute. Add the noodle mixture and soy sauce; cook for 2 minutes, or until thoroughly heated.