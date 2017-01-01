- Calories per serving 293
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 11g
- Carbohydrate per serving 45g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 482mg
- Calcium per serving 43mg
Curried Vegetable Lo Mein
Noodles are considered neutral, while carrots, red bell pepper, scallions, ginger, garlic, and all spices are yang ingredients.
Enjoy Asian cuisine without all the sodium. This recipe uses reduced-sodium ingredients, making it a healthier choice for those with hypertension.
How to Make It
Combine the noodles and sesame oil in a large bowl.
Heat the canola oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the ginger and garlic; sauté for 30 seconds. Add the curry powder and sugar; sauté for 15 seconds. Stir in the broth; bring to a boil. Add the carrot, bell pepper, and mushrooms; cook for 30 seconds. Cover and cook for 1 minute. Add the sprouts and scallions; cook, uncovered, for 1 minute. Add the noodle mixture and soy sauce; cook for 2 minutes, or until thoroughly heated.