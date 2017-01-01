- Calories per serving 326
- Fat per serving 21g
- Saturated fat per serving 8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 18g
- Carbohydrate per serving 0.0g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 58mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 612mg
- Calcium per serving 222mg
Tuna-Melt Tacos
How to Make It
Stir together first 3 ingredients plus salt and pepper to taste. Place a skillet over medium heat. Add 1 or 2 tortillas; sprinkle each with 1/4 cup cheese. When cheese melts, place 1/4 cup tuna salad and 1/4 cup spinach on 1 side of each tortilla; fold over. Press down with a spatula; heat 30 seconds. Repeat with remaining tortillas, cheese, tuna salad, and spinach.