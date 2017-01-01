Quickie Niçoise Salad

Yield
Serves 4 (serving size: 1 1/4 cups potato mixture, 1/3 cup tuna, 1 tablespoon olives, and 1 teaspoon vinegar)
Health.com
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 3 cups thin French green beans
  • 1 pound red potatoes, thinly sliced
  • 1 (6 1/2-ounce) bottle roasted red bell peppers, rinsed and thinly sliced
  • 2 (6-ounce) cans tuna in olive oil, lightly drained and flaked
  • NiÃ§oise olives, drained
  • White wine vinegar

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 387
  • Fat per serving 20g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 24g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 46mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 633mg

How to Make It

Place green beans in a large bowl. Boil potatoes and 1 teaspoon salt 5 minutes, or until tender. Drain through a sieve over the beans, and let stand 5 minutes. Drain beans; add potatoes, bell peppers, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and black pepper to taste. Toss and divide evenly among 4 plates. Top each portion with 1/3 cup tuna and 1 tablespoon drained olives. Sprinkle with 1 teaspoon vinegar.

