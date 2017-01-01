- Calories per serving 387
- Fat per serving 20g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 24g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 46mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 633mg
Quickie Niçoise Salad
How to Make It
Place green beans in a large bowl. Boil potatoes and 1 teaspoon salt 5 minutes, or until tender. Drain through a sieve over the beans, and let stand 5 minutes. Drain beans; add potatoes, bell peppers, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and black pepper to taste. Toss and divide evenly among 4 plates. Top each portion with 1/3 cup tuna and 1 tablespoon drained olives. Sprinkle with 1 teaspoon vinegar.