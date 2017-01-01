Homemade Cornbread Crumbs

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 425°. Whisk together first 6 ingredients (through soda) in a large bowl. Combine buttermilk, butter, and egg in a small bowl; stir with a whisk. Add buttermilk mixture to cornmeal mixture, stirring until moist. Pour into a 9-inch baking pan coated with cooking spray. Bake 27 minutes, or until a wooden pick inserted into center comes out clean. Remove from pan, and cool on a wire rack.