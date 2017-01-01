Honey Spice Cake

Step 2

Whisk together 1 3/4 cups flour and next 5 ingredients (through allspice) in a bowl. Dissolve espresso granules in 1/4 cup water in a large bowl. Add sugar, honey, oil, eggs, and rind. Gradually whisk flour mixture into honey mixture. Pour batter into the prepared pan. Bake at 350° for 45 minutes, or until a wooden pick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool in the pan 20 minutes on a wire rack; remove from pan. Cool completely on rack. Dust cake lightly with confectioners' sugar.