Honey Spice Cake

Yield
serves 8
Health.com
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 3/4 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground allspice
  • 1 tablespoon instant espresso granules or 2 tablespoons instant coffee granules
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup honey
  • 1/4 cup canola oil
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated orange rind
  • 2 teaspoons confectioners' sugar
  • 4 teaspoons honey
  • 1/2 cup plain whole-milk or thick Greek yogurt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 311
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 55mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 296mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 350°. Butter a 9-inch round cake pan, and lightly dust with flour.

Step 2

Whisk together 1 3/4 cups flour and next 5 ingredients (through allspice) in a bowl. Dissolve espresso granules in 1/4 cup water in a large bowl. Add sugar, honey, oil, eggs, and rind. Gradually whisk flour mixture into honey mixture. Pour batter into the prepared pan. Bake at 350° for 45 minutes, or until a wooden pick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool in the pan 20 minutes on a wire rack; remove from pan. Cool completely on rack. Dust cake lightly with confectioners' sugar.

Step 3

Cut the cake into 8 wedges; drizzle each wedge with 1/2 teaspoon honey, and dollop with 1 tablespoon yogurt.

