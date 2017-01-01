- Calories per serving 311
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 55mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 296mg
Honey Spice Cake
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 350°. Butter a 9-inch round cake pan, and lightly dust with flour.
Step 2
Whisk together 1 3/4 cups flour and next 5 ingredients (through allspice) in a bowl. Dissolve espresso granules in 1/4 cup water in a large bowl. Add sugar, honey, oil, eggs, and rind. Gradually whisk flour mixture into honey mixture. Pour batter into the prepared pan. Bake at 350° for 45 minutes, or until a wooden pick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool in the pan 20 minutes on a wire rack; remove from pan. Cool completely on rack. Dust cake lightly with confectioners' sugar.
Step 3
Cut the cake into 8 wedges; drizzle each wedge with 1/2 teaspoon honey, and dollop with 1 tablespoon yogurt.