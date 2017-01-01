- Calories per serving 85
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 22mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 255mg
Cumin-Coriander Turkey Meatballs
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 400°. Place the bread in a food processor, and pulse 10 times to make coarse crumbs to measure 1 cup.
Step 2
Combine cilantro, dill, and parsley in a small bowl. Combine breadcrumbs, 4 1/2 tablespoons herb mixture, turkey, and next 8 ingredients (through garlic) in a large bowl. Shape into 46 (1-inch) meatballs.
Step 3
Spread 2 tablespoons oil over bottom of a jelly-roll pan; arrange meatballs in a single layer, and turn lightly to coat. Bake 15 minutes or until done, turning once. While hot, sprinkle with remaining herbs. Serve hot or at room temperature with Yogurt-Cucumber Dip.