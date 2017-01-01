Roasted-Broccoflower Salad with Orange Dressing

Step 1

Preheat oven to 450°. Combine broccoflower and 1/4 cup of the olive oil in a large bowl. Arrange in a single layer on 2 jelly-roll pans; sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper. Roast at 450° for 20 minutes, stirring once. Add sprouts; roast 10 minutes, stirring once.