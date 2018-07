Roasted Almonds with Lemon and Salt

Preheat oven to 350°. Soak nuts in juice for 30 minutes. Remove nuts with a slotted spoon. Spread in a single layer on a baking sheet.

Step 2

Bake at 350° for 15 minutes. Place the nuts in a large bowl; toss with salt and oil. Return nuts to baking sheet, and bake 10 minutes longer, or until lightly browned.