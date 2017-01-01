Sesame-Herb Pita Crisps

Yield
serves 10-12
Health.com
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup shelled dry-roasted pistachios
  • 1/3 cup sesame seeds
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1 teaspoon dried marjoram
  • 4 (6-inch) whole-wheat pocket pitas, split in half horizontally
  • 1/4 cup olive oil, divided

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 136
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 176mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°. Place the first 6 ingredients (through marjoram) in a food processor; pulse until coarsely ground.

Step 2

Arrange 4 pita halves, rough sides up, on a baking sheet. Brush with 2 tablespoons oil. Spread 4 teaspoons pistachio mixture over each pita half. Bake at 350° for 16 minutes, or until lightly browned and crisp. Repeat with remaining pita halves. Cool. Break each half into 4 pieces; serve with Feta-Peppercorn Spread and red grapes.

