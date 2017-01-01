Sesame-Herb Pita Crisps

Preheat oven to 350°. Place the first 6 ingredients (through marjoram) in a food processor; pulse until coarsely ground.

Step 2

Arrange 4 pita halves, rough sides up, on a baking sheet. Brush with 2 tablespoons oil. Spread 4 teaspoons pistachio mixture over each pita half. Bake at 350° for 16 minutes, or until lightly browned and crisp. Repeat with remaining pita halves. Cool. Break each half into 4 pieces; serve with Feta-Peppercorn Spread and red grapes.