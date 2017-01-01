- Calories per serving 136
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 176mg
Sesame-Herb Pita Crisps
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350°. Place the first 6 ingredients (through marjoram) in a food processor; pulse until coarsely ground.
Step 2
Arrange 4 pita halves, rough sides up, on a baking sheet. Brush with 2 tablespoons oil. Spread 4 teaspoons pistachio mixture over each pita half. Bake at 350° for 16 minutes, or until lightly browned and crisp. Repeat with remaining pita halves. Cool. Break each half into 4 pieces; serve with Feta-Peppercorn Spread and red grapes.