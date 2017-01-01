- Calories per serving 210
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 317mg
Cranberry-Nut Bread
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
The day before, place dough in a large bowl coated with cooking spray; add 1/3 cup each raisins, cranberries, and nuts. Knead 2 minutes or until well-combined. Shape into a loaf, and place in a 9 x 5-inch loaf pan coated with cooking spray. Cover with plastic wrap; refrigerate overnight or until doubled in size. Preheat oven to 375°. Spray top of dough with cooking spray. Bake at 375° for 35 minutes. Cover with foil. Bake 15 minutes longer, or until loaf is browned on bottom and sounds hollow when tapped. Cool 10 minutes on a wire rack.