Pizza with Brie, Sage, and Pine Nuts

Yield
Serves 6
Health.com
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 1 (1-pound) loaf frozen white or whole-wheat bread dough, thawed in refrigerator
  • Brie or Taleggio cheese
  • Pine nuts or chopped walnuts
  • Fresh sage leaves or rosemary

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 313
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 14g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 24mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 570mg

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 400°. Flatten dough into a disk, and stretch to a 12-inch circle on a floured surface. Fold edge to form a 1/2-inch rim. Transfer to an ungreased baking sheet, and prick several times with a fork. Cut 5 ounces cheese into 1/2-inch pieces (including rind). Arrange on dough. Top with 3 tablespoons nuts and 2 teaspoons slivered sage. Bake at 400° for 20 minutes, or until golden brown. Cut into wedges, and serve hot.

