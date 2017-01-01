Pizza with Brie, Sage, and Pine Nuts

Preheat oven to 400°. Flatten dough into a disk, and stretch to a 12-inch circle on a floured surface. Fold edge to form a 1/2-inch rim. Transfer to an ungreased baking sheet, and prick several times with a fork. Cut 5 ounces cheese into 1/2-inch pieces (including rind). Arrange on dough. Top with 3 tablespoons nuts and 2 teaspoons slivered sage. Bake at 400° for 20 minutes, or until golden brown. Cut into wedges, and serve hot.