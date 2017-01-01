- Calories per serving 164
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 19%
- Fat per serving 3.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.9g
- Protein per serving 3.5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 29.7g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 12mg
- Iron per serving 1.2mg
- Sodium per serving 269mg
- Calcium per serving 78mg
Pumpkin Muffins
These spicy pumpkin muffins are good for a quick breakfast on the run or to include in bag lunches. A combination of brown sugar and granulated sugar in the recipe creates a crunchy topping that contrasts with the moist, tender muffins.
These tender muffins have a sugary crunch on top and make a perfect low-fat breakfast or snack. Replace up to half the white flour with whole wheat for extra fiber, and/or toss in 1/2 cup toasted, chopped pecans to add some heart-healthy fats.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 375°.
Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flour and next 5 ingredients (flour through salt) in a medium bowl, stirring with a whisk. Make a well in center of mixture.
Combine pumpkin and next 6 ingredients (pumpkin through egg white); add to flour mixture, stirring just until moist. Spoon the batter into 18 muffin cups coated with cooking spray.
Combine 1 tablespoon granulated sugar and brown sugar; sprinkle over muffins.
Bake at 375° for 25 minutes or until muffins spring back when touched lightly in center. Remove muffins from pans immediately; cool on a wire rack.