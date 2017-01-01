- Calories per serving 19
- Fat per serving 1g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 0.0g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 39mg
Green Curry Paste
A mortor and pestle are the most authentic tools for making curry paste, but feel free to use a clean coffee or spice grinder and a food processor they're a lot quiker and easier.
This recipe goes with Thai Shrimp Curry
How to Make It
Place the coriander seeds and cumin seeds in a small skillet over medium heat, and toast until fragrant (1 to 2 minutes). Let cool. Place spices in a spice or coffee grinder with peppercorns, and process until finely ground. Combine the spice mixture, shallots, and remaining ingredients in a food processor. Process until smooth. Refrigerate the remaining curry paste in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.