Thai Shrimp Curry

Yield
serves 6
Health.com
March 2016

If you make this ahead of time, wait to cook the rice until you're ready to serve the dish. Otherwise, prepare the rice first, as it will stay hot while you assemble the curry.

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup
  • 1 (13.5-ounce) can light unsweetened coconut milk
  • 1 (13.5-ounce) can regular unsweetened coconut milk
  • 3 tablespoons Thai fish sauce
  • 2 teaspoons light brown sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 pound jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 1 cup (1 1/2-inch) trimmed and diagonally cut green beans (about 4 ounces), steamed until crisp-tender
  • 1 cup fresh basil leaves
  • 6 kaffir lime leaves (fresh or frozen), optional
  • 1 serrano chili, seeded and julienned
  • 2 cups jasmine rice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 498
  • Fat per serving 18g
  • Saturated fat per serving 14g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 22g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 115mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 918mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Prepare the Green Curry Paste.

Step 2

Combine 1/2 cup of the coconut milk and curry paste in a large saucepan over medium heat. Cook 7 minutes, stirring constantly. Add the remaining coconut milk, and bring to a boil. Add the fish sauce, sugar, and salt. Reduce heat to low. Simmer 20 minutes.

Step 3

Add the shrimp and beans. Simmer 2 to 3 minutes until shrimp is bright pink--don't overcook. (The recipe can be made up to this point, refrigerated, and reheated later.) Stir in the basil, lime leaves, and chilis.

Step 4

Place the rice in a bowl, cover with cold water, and rub the rice until the water is cloudy. Drain it in a colander beneath cold water until the water runs clear. Place the rice in a large, heavy saucepan with 3 cups of water. Bring to a boil, and cover. Reduce heat to the lowest setting, and simmer for 20 minutes until the water is absorbed. Remove from heat; let stand 10 minutes, covered. Fluff the rice with a fork before serving with the curry.

