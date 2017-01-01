Thai Shrimp Curry

Combine 1/2 cup of the coconut milk and curry paste in a large saucepan over medium heat. Cook 7 minutes, stirring constantly. Add the remaining coconut milk, and bring to a boil. Add the fish sauce, sugar, and salt. Reduce heat to low. Simmer 20 minutes.

Add the shrimp and beans. Simmer 2 to 3 minutes until shrimp is bright pink--don't overcook. (The recipe can be made up to this point, refrigerated, and reheated later.) Stir in the basil, lime leaves, and chilis.

Step 4

Place the rice in a bowl, cover with cold water, and rub the rice until the water is cloudy. Drain it in a colander beneath cold water until the water runs clear. Place the rice in a large, heavy saucepan with 3 cups of water. Bring to a boil, and cover. Reduce heat to the lowest setting, and simmer for 20 minutes until the water is absorbed. Remove from heat; let stand 10 minutes, covered. Fluff the rice with a fork before serving with the curry.