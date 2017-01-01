Hoisin-Mango Chicken Sandwich

Yield
serves 4
Health.com
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 8 slices pumpernickel bread
  • Hoisin sauce
  • 1 whole roasted chicken, skin removed
  • 2 medium mangoes, peeled and sliced
  • 1 bunch watercress sprigs, stemmed
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 413
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 34g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 86mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 701mg

How to Make It

Arrange the bread on a work surface. Spread each slice with 1 to 2 teaspoons hoisin sauce. Top half the slices with thinly sliced roasted chicken, mango, a few watercress sprigs, and a little red onion. Place remaining bread on top, and press together gently. Cut each sandwich in half diagonally.

