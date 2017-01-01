- Calories per serving 413
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 34g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 86mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 701mg
Hoisin-Mango Chicken Sandwich
How to Make It
Arrange the bread on a work surface. Spread each slice with 1 to 2 teaspoons hoisin sauce. Top half the slices with thinly sliced roasted chicken, mango, a few watercress sprigs, and a little red onion. Place remaining bread on top, and press together gently. Cut each sandwich in half diagonally.