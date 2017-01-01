Sesame Noodles with Shredded Chicken

Yield
serves 4
Health.com
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 whole roasted chicken, skin removed
  • Half an English cucumber
  • 4 cups Chinese-takeout sesame noodles (1-quart container)
  • 2 minced scallions
  • 1/2 cup cilantro leaves

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 502
  • Fat per serving 19g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Protein per serving 43g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 96mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 1157mg

How to Make It

Remove the chicken from the bones, and discard bones. Shred the chicken into bite-size pieces. Cut the cucumber in half lengthwise, remove the seeds, and thinly slice. Toss all the ingredients, and add salt and freshly ground pepper to taste in a large bowl until combined.

