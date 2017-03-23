Light Breakfast Gingerbread

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. Beat the butter in a large bowl with a mixer at high speed for 30 seconds. Add the sugar, fresh ginger, and molasses, and beat 1 minute. Add the egg and vanilla; beat until combined.

Step 2 Combine the flour and the next 6 ingredients (through baking soda) in a large bowl, and stir with a whisk. Stir in the cranberries and nuts (if using). Add the flour mixture and buttermilk alternately to the butter mixture (beginning and ending with the flour mixture). Stir until just combined.