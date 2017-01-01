Chocolate Ricotta Muffins

Yield
1 1/2 dozen
Health.com
March 2016

This recipe is a great option for breakfast, lunch boxes, or an after school snack sometimes all in the same day. It's especially good for those who don't like regular breakfast foods.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 2 1/3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 3/4 cup semisweet chocolate chips
  • 1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup ricotta cheese
  • 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1 1/3 cups 2% or whole milk
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1/4 cup canola oil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 208
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 32mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 181mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 350°. Spray a 1/4-cup muffin tin lightly with cooking spray.

Step 2

Mix the flour and next 5 ingredients (through salt) in a large bowl.

Step 3

Place the cheese in a medium bowl. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Whisk in the milk and vanilla until blended. Fold the cheese mixture and oil into the flour mixture until just blended.

Step 4

Spoon the batter into the muffin cups, and bake 25 minutes, or until a wooden pick inserted into the center comes out clean. Remove the muffins from the pans immediately, and cool on a wire rack.

