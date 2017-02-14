Chai Oatmeal

Yield
Makes 2 servings
Health.com
March 2016

"Rolled oats simmered in sweet, spice-infused milk make an exquisite breakfast cereal,"Katzen notes. Oat bran not only boosts the fiber, it also makes the oatmeal creamy and thick.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups 2% or whole milk
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 2 teaspoons honey, plus more to taste
  • 1/8 teaspoon vanilla extract, optional
  • 3/4 cup regular (not quick-cooking) oats
  • 2 tablespoons oat bran, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 248
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 12g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 14mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 387mg

How to Make It

Combine the milk, salt, and spices in a small saucepan, and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Simmer 5 minutes, stirring constantly; add the honey, vanilla (if desired), oats, and bran (if desired), and stir until combined. Cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the oatmeal is thick and creamy. Serve hot with additional honey to taste.

