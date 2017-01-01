Egg Salad with Capers and Olives

Yield
Makes 4 servings
Health.com
March 2016

Egg salad doesn't have to be restricted to lunchtime. Stuff it into a pita--or just pile it on a piece of toast--and top it with a slice or two of cucumber or ripe tomato.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup minced red onion
  • 1/4 cup minced red bell pepper
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped pitted kalamata olives (about 8 olives)
  • 1/4 cup light mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley
  • 2 tablespoons drained capers
  • 2 teaspoons prepared mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 8 hard-cooked large eggs, finely chopped

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 228
  • Fat per serving 17g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 13g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 429mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 827mg

How to Make It

Place ingredients in a medium bowl, and toss gently to combine.

