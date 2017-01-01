Asian-Style Slaw

Health.com
March 2016

To shred the cabbage, remove any wilted outer leaves; then cut the cabbage in half, remove the core, and thinly slice.

Ingredients

  • Dressing:
  • 1/2 cup rice vinegar (unseasoned)
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1 tablespoon peeled, minced fresh ginger
  • 1/2 teaspoon dark sesame oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • Salad:
  • 5 cups shredded Savoy cabbage
  • 1 cup matchstick-cut carrots
  • 1 scallion, cut into 1 1/2-inch julienne pieces
  • 1 tablespoon thinly sliced fresh basil leaves
  • 1 tablespoon thinly sliced fresh mint leaves
  • 4 tablespoons dry-roasted peanuts, chopped

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 116
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 361mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Whisk together the dressing ingredients until the sugar is dissolved.

Step 2

In a large bowl, combine the cabbage, carrots, scallions, basil, and mint. Add the dressing, and toss well to coat. Sprinkle with the peanuts.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up