- Calories per serving 202
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 3mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 30mg
Orange, Blackberry, and Honey Dessert Sauce
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine the oranges (and any juices from the cutting board), blackberries, honey, and juice in a medium bowl.
Step 2
Divide the sorbet and yogurt among 4 bowls. Top with the fruit and sprinkle with nuts.