Orange, Blackberry, and Honey Dessert Sauce

Yield
Serves 4 (serving size: 1 scoop sorbet, 1 scoop yogurt, 1/3 cup fruit, 1 tablespoon almonds)
Health.com
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 cup navel orange sections
  • 1 cup blackberries
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 tablespoon fresh orange juice
  • 1/2 pint raspberry sorbet
  • 1/2 pint vanilla low-fat frozen yogurt
  • 4 tablespoons sliced almonds, toasted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 202
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 3mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 30mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine the oranges (and any juices from the cutting board), blackberries, honey, and juice in a medium bowl.

Step 2

Divide the sorbet and yogurt among 4 bowls. Top with the fruit and sprinkle with nuts.

