- Calories per serving 212
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 548mg
Sweet-Potato Salad
How to Make It
Step 1
Whisk together the first 6 ingredients (through pepper).
Step 2
Place the potatoes in a saucepan, cover with water, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 13 minutes or until just tender; drain.
Step 3
Cook the beans in boiling salted water 4 minutes until crisp-tender. Drain and rinse beneath cold running water.
Step 4
Combine potatoes, beans, and cilantro in a medium bowl. Add the chutney dressing; toss to coat.