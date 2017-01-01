Sweet-Potato Salad

Yield
Makes 4 servings
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup chopped scallions
  • 1/4 cup mango chutney (such as Major Grey)
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 tablespoon cider vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 1/2 cups (3/4-inch) cubed peeled sweet potato (about 1 1/2 pounds potatoes)
  • 1/4 pound green beans, trimmed and halved (about 1 cup)
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 212
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 548mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Whisk together the first 6 ingredients (through pepper).

Step 2

Place the potatoes in a saucepan, cover with water, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 13 minutes or until just tender; drain.

Step 3

Cook the beans in boiling salted water 4 minutes until crisp-tender. Drain and rinse beneath cold running water.

Step 4

Combine potatoes, beans, and cilantro in a medium bowl. Add the chutney dressing; toss to coat.

