Chicken Sauté with Peaches and Basil

Yield
Makes 4 servings
Health.com
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 (4-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 2 cups fresh or frozen sliced peaches
  • 3/4 cup fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/4 cup chopped shallots
  • 1/4 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
  • 3 large fresh basil leaves, torn

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 224
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 28g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 81mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 511mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine the salt and pepper in a zip-top plastic bag with the chicken. Seal and shake well. Melt the butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until bubbling. Add the chicken and cook 5 minutes per side until cooked through. Transfer to a plate and cover with foil; keep warm.

Step 2

Combine the peaches, broth, shallots, and lemon zest in the skillet with the drippings. Bring to a simmer and cook 3 minutes until heated through.

Step 3

Remove from heat and stir in the basil. Spoon the sauce and peaches over the chicken.

Step 4

Note: If using fresh peaches, blanch them in boiling water for 1 minute. Peel, pit, and cut into 1/2-inch-thick wedges to measure 2 cups.

