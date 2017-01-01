- Calories per serving 224
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 28g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 81mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 511mg
Chicken Sauté with Peaches and Basil
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine the salt and pepper in a zip-top plastic bag with the chicken. Seal and shake well. Melt the butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until bubbling. Add the chicken and cook 5 minutes per side until cooked through. Transfer to a plate and cover with foil; keep warm.
Step 2
Combine the peaches, broth, shallots, and lemon zest in the skillet with the drippings. Bring to a simmer and cook 3 minutes until heated through.
Step 3
Remove from heat and stir in the basil. Spoon the sauce and peaches over the chicken.
Step 4
Note: If using fresh peaches, blanch them in boiling water for 1 minute. Peel, pit, and cut into 1/2-inch-thick wedges to measure 2 cups.