Roasted Squash and Chard Pasta

Yield
Makes 6 servings
Health.com
March 2016

Castellane is a conch shell-shaped pasta that holds the squash in its folds. If can't find it, use orecchiette or shells.

Ingredients

  • 4 cups (1/2-inch) peeled cubed butternut squash
  • 2 cups (1-inch) diced red onion
  • 4 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons salt, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided
  • 1 pound castellane or orecchiette pasta (such as Barilla)
  • 4 cups torn Swiss chard leaves, stems discarded (about 5 ounces)
  • 2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh sage
  • 3 bacon slices, cooked crisp, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1/4 cup (1 ounce) shaved fresh Parmesan cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 304
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 10g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 9mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 747mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 450°.

Step 2

Toss the squash and onion in a large bowl with 2 tablespoons oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Spread in a single layer on a nonstick baking sheet, and bake 25 minutes, turning until tender and browned.

Step 3

Cook the pasta according to package directions until al dente. Place chard in a large bowl. Drain the pasta in a sieve over the bowl of chard; let stand 1 minute. Drain chard well; squeeze out excess water. Toss with pasta in a large bowl along with roasted squash and onion, remaining 2 tablespoons oil, remaining salt and pepper, sage, and bacon. Top with cheese and serve.

