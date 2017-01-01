- Calories per serving 304
- Fat per serving 14g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 10g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 9mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 747mg
Roasted Squash and Chard Pasta
Castellane is a conch shell-shaped pasta that holds the squash in its folds. If can't find it, use orecchiette or shells.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 450°.
Step 2
Toss the squash and onion in a large bowl with 2 tablespoons oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Spread in a single layer on a nonstick baking sheet, and bake 25 minutes, turning until tender and browned.
Step 3
Cook the pasta according to package directions until al dente. Place chard in a large bowl. Drain the pasta in a sieve over the bowl of chard; let stand 1 minute. Drain chard well; squeeze out excess water. Toss with pasta in a large bowl along with roasted squash and onion, remaining 2 tablespoons oil, remaining salt and pepper, sage, and bacon. Top with cheese and serve.