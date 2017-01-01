- Calories per serving 191
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 457mg
Polenta with Mushroom-Tomato Sauce
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 450°. Place polenta slices on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Lightly brush with oil. Bake 5 minutes or until polenta is lightly browned. Turn polenta over and brush with oil. Bake 5 minutes longer. Sauté mushrooms in 2 tablespoons oil until soft. Add garlic, parsley, and tomatoes, and simmer 5 minutes, until thick. Season with salt and black pepper. Spoon over the polenta.