Polenta with Mushroom-Tomato Sauce

Yield
Serves 4
Lori Longbotham
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 (16-ounce) tube of mushroom polenta, cut into 16 slices
  • Cooking spray
  • Olive oil
  • 1 8-ounce package presliced button mushrooms
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley
  • 1 (14 1/2-ounce) can diced Italian herb-flavored tomatoes with juices

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 191
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 457mg

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 450°. Place polenta slices on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Lightly brush with oil. Bake 5 minutes or until polenta is lightly browned. Turn polenta over and brush with oil. Bake 5 minutes longer. Sauté mushrooms in 2 tablespoons oil until soft. Add garlic, parsley, and tomatoes, and simmer 5 minutes, until thick. Season with salt and black pepper. Spoon over the polenta.

