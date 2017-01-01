- Calories per serving 166
- Fat per serving 2g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 234mg
Quick Cornmeal Pancakes
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Pat polenta slices dry with a paper towel. Cook 4 minutes on each side or until lightly brown and crisp. Serve warm with syrup and raspberries.