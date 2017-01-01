Edamame Couscous

Yield
serves 4
Health.com
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup frozen shelled edamame, thawed
  • 3/4 cup uncooked couscous
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley
  • 1/2 teaspoon grated lemon rind
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 218
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 13g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 306mg

How to Make It

Bring 1 cup of water and salt to a boil in a medium saucepan. Add the edamame, and cook 30 seconds. Stir in the couscous and the remaining ingredients. Remove the mixture from the heat, cover it tightly with a lid or aluminum foil, and let it stand for 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork before serving.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up