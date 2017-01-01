- Calories per serving 218
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 13g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 306mg
Edamame Couscous
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Bring 1 cup of water and salt to a boil in a medium saucepan. Add the edamame, and cook 30 seconds. Stir in the couscous and the remaining ingredients. Remove the mixture from the heat, cover it tightly with a lid or aluminum foil, and let it stand for 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork before serving.