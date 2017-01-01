Chocolate Chip-Butterscotch Bars

Combine first 3 ingredients in a large bowl; beat with a mixer at medium speed for 2 minutes or until mixture resembles damp sand. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in vanilla.

Step 3

Stir together flour, baking powder, and salt in a bowl. Gradually add flour mixture, beating until blended. Stir in 3 tablespoons chocolate chips and butterscotch chips. Spread batter evenly into an 8-inch square baking pan coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle batter with nuts; lightly press into batter with fingers. Bake at 350° for 35 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted into center comes out clean. Cool in pan on a rack. Cut into 16 2- to 3-inch squares.