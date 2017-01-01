Chocolate Chip-Butterscotch Bars

Yield
serves 16 (serving size: 1 bar)
Health.com
March 2016

Bar cookies filled with chocolate—and butterscotch—chips and finished off with a chocolatey drizzle won't fail to please. The sprinkling of chopped pecans is nice too.

Recipe Is:
Low Sodium

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup butter, softened
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 cup semisweet chocolate chips, divided
  • 3 tablespoons butterscotch chips
  • Cooking spray
  • 3 tablespoons chopped pecans

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 155
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 34%
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 24g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 34mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 58mg
  • Calcium per serving 22mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Combine first 3 ingredients in a large bowl; beat with a mixer at medium speed for 2 minutes or until mixture resembles damp sand. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in vanilla.

Step 3

Stir together flour, baking powder, and salt in a bowl. Gradually add flour mixture, beating until blended. Stir in 3 tablespoons chocolate chips and butterscotch chips. Spread batter evenly into an 8-inch square baking pan coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle batter with nuts; lightly press into batter with fingers. Bake at 350° for 35 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted into center comes out clean. Cool in pan on a rack. Cut into 16 2- to 3-inch squares.

Step 4

Place remaining 1 tablespoon chips in a small heavy-duty zip-top plastic bag; seal. Microwave on high 1 minute or until melted. Snip a hole in 1 corner of bag; drizzle chocolate over bars.

